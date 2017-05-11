Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: IMO Tier III compliant Wärtsilä engines to power world's largest expedition mega yachts

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 11 May 2017 at 10 am EET

The technology group Wärtsilä is to supply the main engines for a new and innovative expedition mega yacht, owned by Genting Hong Kong which also owns the MV WERFTEN yards in Germany where the vessel is to be built. There is an option for an additional two vessels in this "Endeavor" class series. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in March 2017.

The new vessel will be the world's largest expedition mega yacht with ice class certification, and will be able to operate in polar region waters. Passenger comfort and operational reliability were cited as being major considerations for the equipment selected. Four 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 32 engines (http://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/engines-generating-sets/diesel-engines/wartsila-32) combined with Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (http://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/exhaust-gas-cleaning/nox-abatement/wartsila-nox-reducer-nor) (NOR) systems will provide the electrical power for the ship. The system is fully compliant with the IMO Tier III exhaust emission regulations set out in Annex VI of the MARPOL 73/78 convention. The equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard in 2018.

"This is an exciting newbuild project and we are proud to have been selected as a supplier. The Wärtsilä 32 engine is extremely well proven and features excellent reliability and easy maintenance, both of which were important factors in its selection," says Lars Anderson, Vice President, Engine Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

"We have enjoyed a good relationship with Wärtsilä for a number of years and we know and trust their products. The successful development of this ship is due to good cooperation and communication between all the project partners," says Axel Rothe, Vice President, Procurement and Logistics, MV WERFTEN.

Wärtsilä had earlier delivered more than 30 Wärtsilä 32 engines for eight vessels built by these yards and the company has also delivered the majority of the 4-stroke engines, both main and auxiliary engines, installed by the yard during the past ten years.

The Wärtsilä 32 engine is based on the latest achievements in combustion technology, and is designed for efficient and easy maintenance with long maintenance-free operating periods. The engine is fully equipped with all essential ancillaries and a thoroughly planned interface to external systems. The Wärtsilä 32 engine, in conjunction with the Wärtsilä NOR system, is fully compliant with the IMO Tier III exhaust emission regulations set out in Annex VI of the MARPOL 73/78 convention.

Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/6_7fWjX14IRBooS0_rd8o2/*/Endeavor.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)

Caption: The new and innovative expedition mega yacht, owned by Genting Hong Kong, will be powered by Wärtsilä engines combined with NOR systems.

About Genting Hong Kong Limited ("Genting Hong Kong")

Genting Hong Kong is a leading corporation principally engaged in the business of cruise and cruise related operations along with leisure, entertainment and hospitality activities.

As a pioneer in the Asian cruise industry, Genting Hong Kong took on the bold initiative to grow the Asia-Pacific as an international cruise destination with the founding of Star Cruises, "The Most Popular Cruise Line in Asia", in 1993. In 2015, to further expand its cruise portfolio in the region, Genting Hong Kong launched Dream Cruises, "Asia's Luxury Cruise Line" to cater to the Asian luxury market. The same year, Genting finalized the acquisition of Crystal Cruises, recognized as "The World's Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line" to extend Genting Hong Kong's reach in the global up-scale market. Genting bought three shipyards in Germany in 2016, collectively known as "MV Werften", to build cruise ships up to 200,000 gross tons for its three cruise brands, following the purchase of Lloyd Werft the previous year which specializes in building Megayachts and other newbuilds.

Initiating the Group's foray into land-based attractions, Resorts World Manila was the first integrated resort in the Philippines when it opened in 2009. A one-stop, non-stop entertainment and leisure destination, Resorts World Manila features world-class entertainment, unique events, and exciting lifestyle options throughout its extensive premises. Genting Hong Kong's investment in iconic Singapore nightlife brand Zouk - a world-class entertainment institution and trendsetter in Asia's dance music scene, and perennial top-ten fixture in the annual DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs global poll - further diversifies the company's appeal to a younger and more dynamic clientele.

www.gentinghk.com (http://www.gentinghk.com)





