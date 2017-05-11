sprite-preloader
Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver grinding equipment for the Gruyere Gold Project in Australia

OUTOTEC OYJ   PRESS RELEASE   MAY 11, 2017   AT 10:00 AM 
 
Outotec to deliver grinding equipment for the Gruyere Gold Project in Australia
 
Outotec has been awarded a contract by the Amec Foster Wheeler Civmec Joint Venture (ACJV) for the delivery of process equipment to the greenfield Gruyere Gold project in Western Australia. The approximately EUR 14 million order has been booked in Outotec's 2017 second quarter order intake. 
 
Outotec's scope of work includes the design and delivery of a 15 MW semi-autogenous (SAG) grinding mill. The equipment will be delivered during the first quarter of 2018.
 
"Outotec's high-performance SAG mills are renowned for their reliability and maintainability. Our deep process knowledge and advanced mill technology will provide the foundation for this large and efficient plant", says Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business unit.
 
 
For further information please contact:
 
OUTOTEC 
 
Kimmo Kontola, President - Minerals Processing business unit
tel. +358 40 822 7100
 
Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications
tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198
e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com
 
DISTRIBUTION
Main media
www.outotec.com



