Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver grinding equipment for the Gruyere Gold Project in Australia

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE MAY 11, 2017 AT 10:00 AM

Outotec to deliver grinding equipment for the Gruyere Gold Project in Australia

Outotec has been awarded a contract by the Amec Foster Wheeler Civmec Joint Venture (ACJV) for the delivery of process equipment to the greenfield Gruyere Gold project in Western Australia. The approximately EUR 14 million order has been booked in Outotec's 2017 second quarter order intake.

Outotec's scope of work includes the design and delivery of a 15 MW semi-autogenous (SAG) grinding mill. The equipment will be delivered during the first quarter of 2018.

"Outotec's high-performance SAG mills are renowned for their reliability and maintainability. Our deep process knowledge and advanced mill technology will provide the foundation for this large and efficient plant", says Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business unit.

