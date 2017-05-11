Zealand Pharma: Zealand Pharma discloses amylin as the biological target under their 2014 agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim

Press Release - No. 3/2017

Zealand Pharma discloses amylin as the biological target under their 2014 agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim

Long-acting amylin analogue data are showing significant anti-obesity effects in preclinical models

Data will be presented at the Keystone Symposia on May 12, 2017

Phase 1 clinical trial expected to start 2017, triggering a milestone payment to Zealand

Copenhagen, May 11, 2017 - Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH have demonstrated that the novel long-acting amylin analogue ZP4982 prevents the development of obesity in preclinical models, suggesting its potential use in treating obesity and obesity-related comorbidities. Zealand and Boehringer Ingelheim will jointly present these data at the Keystone Symposia 'Neuronal Control of Appetite, Metabolism and Weight/Gastrointestinal Control of Metabolism' on Friday May 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Worldwide, obesity has more than doubled since 1980. In 2014, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these, over 600 million were obese.[i] (#_edn1)

Amylin is a pancreatic peptide hormone that, through its satiety signaling effects, inhibits food intake and holds potential as a novel anti-obesity therapy. Zealand and Boehringer Ingelheim have developed novel differentiated long-acting amylin analogues using a unique peptide approach, and Boehringer Ingelheim plans to advance a lead molecule into clinical testing this year.

Adam Steensberg, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical and Development Officer of Zealand, comments: "Zealand has two collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and is excited to report progress on the amlyin program. Our amylin analogue, which has differentiation potential due to its long-acting profile, has shown significant metabolic benefits in preclinical obesity and diabetes models. We look forward to the initiation of clinical development of a lead molecule in 2017 to further explore its potential. We are impressed with the thoroughness and dedication of Boehringer Ingelheim - not only in relation to this long-acting amylin analogue, but also in relation to our partnership on the long-acting glucagon/GLP-1 analogue. These are important projects for Zealand, with significant milestone payments and royalties potentially contributing to growing revenue in the future."

Under the terms of the two agreements, Boehringer Ingelheim funds all research, development and commercialization activities. Zealand is eligible to receive license and milestone payments as follows:

Glucagon/GLP-1 (2011 agreement)

Up to EUR 376 million, of which EUR 365 million is outstanding in milestone payments, and high single-digit to low double-digit percentages of global sales.



Amylin (2014 agreement)

Up to EUR 295 million, of which EUR 287 million is outstanding in milestone payments, and low single-digit to low double-digit percentages of global sales.

For further information, please contact:

Britt Meelby Jensen, President and CEO

Tel.: +45 51 67 61 28, e-mail: bmj@zealandpharma.com

Mats Blom, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, design and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. Zealand has a portfolio of medicines and product candidates under license collaborations with Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim and Helsinn, and a pipeline of product candidates focusing on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases.

Zealand's first invented medicine, lixisenatide, a once-daily prandial GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, is licensed to Sanofi. Lixisenatide is marketed as Adlyxin® in the U.S. and as Lyxumia® in the rest of the world. Lixisenatide has been developed in a combination with basal insulin glargine (Lantus®) and is marketed as Soliqua 100/33 in the U.S. and has been approved as Suliqua in Europe.

Zealand's proprietary pipeline includes: dasiglucagon* (ZP4207, single-dose rescue treatment) for acute, severe hypoglycemia (Phase 2); glepaglutide* (ZP1848) for short bowel syndrome (Phase 2); dasiglucagon* (ZP4207, multiple-dose version) intended for use in a dual-hormone artificial pancreas system for improved hypoglycemia control and diabetes management (Phase 2) and other earlier-stage clinical and preclinical peptide therapeutics.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on Twitter @ZealandPharma.

* Dasiglucagon and glepaglutide are proposed International Nonproprietary Names (pINN).



[i] (#_ednref1) WHO

