

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) reported that its Group revenues from continuing operations increased 6.5% for 1 January to 30 April 2017 period, with currency contributing 5.0% to growth, acquisitions 0.7%, offset by fewer working days (0.6)%. As a result, Group like-for-like revenues were ahead by 1.4%, in line with expectations.



LFL revenues were up by 0.5% in the UK & Ireland and up by 2.4% in Mainland Europe France in particular recorded a much improved performance, with LFLs increasing 3.1% as SIG began to benefit from an improving French residential construction market. LFLs in SIGD, the Group's insulation and interiors business in the UK, were up 0.3%. Air Handling continued to grow strongly, with LFL revenues up 16.3% in the period.



The Group's 2016 results were weighted towards the first half of the year. Accordingly SIG expects its H1 2017 performance to be lower than that achieved in H1 2016, and to be comparable with H2 2016. For the full year 2017 the Board expects the business to show a stronger second half, as is usual.



