

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley plc (BEZ.L) reported that its first-quarter gross premiums written declined 2 percent to $573 million from $583 million in the year-ago period.



Andrew Horton, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In February we announced the acquisition of Creechurch Underwriters in Canada, expanding our specialty lines presence in that country. This forms part of our longer term strategy to develop our non-US specialty lines business, in parallel with our continuing growth in the US.'



However, the company noted that its largest division, specialty lines, achieved premium growth of 6 percent year on year, writing $277 million in the quarter.



Excluding the impact of a one-off premium related to the acquisition of an international healthcare portfolio in the prior-year period, the group's gross premiums written have increased 5 percent year on year at constant exchange rates.



Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1 percent across the portfolio as a whole, while specialty lines experienced rate increases of 1 percent overall.



Looking ahead, Beazley said that in the absence of any major natural catastrophe losses before 30 June 2017, it expects combined ratio for the first half of the year to be broadly in line with the company's long term average.



