Due to technical issues at Nordea Bank AB, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in products issued by Nordea Bank AB until further notice.



Please see the attached document for information about the instruments.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630961