

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German wholesaler and retailer of industrial and agricultural goods, Thursday reported first-quarter EBIT, or earnings before interest and tax, of 8.0 million euros. This compares to last year's negtive EBIT of 12.4 million euros.



BayWa also recorded revenues of about 3.8 billion euros, slightly up from last year's 3.5 billion euros.



The Group noted that despite the seasonally difficult market environment in the winter months, all three core operating segments, Agriculture, Energy and Building Materials, were able to improve their revenues and earnings during the quarter.



Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG, said in a statement, 'BayWa is on the right track to achieve the significant increase in earnings expected for 2017.'



He added,' Business development benefited from the strong renewable energies business as well as from the rise in the willingness to invest in agriculture and the continuing building boom.'



