

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SuperGroup Plc. (SGP.L) reported that its Group revenues for the full year increased by 27.2% to 750.6 million pounds. As reported at the half year results the brand's global footprint has led to revenues benefitting from sterling's weakness. The impact of currency changes continued to account for approximately one third of the reported growth in each of the Group's sales channels.



Within Retail, the strong positive sales momentum has been maintained throughout the fourth quarter, delivering LFL sales of 9.4% with positive LFL sales in each of the Group's sales channels. Full year like-for-like growth of 12.7% benefitted from the continuing growth of Group's differentiated e-commerce channel which delivered year-on-year growth of about 35%.



The Board anticipates that full year profit will be in the range of 86 million pounds - 87 million pounds in line with market expectation.



