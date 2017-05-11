

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MediGene AG (MDGEF.PK) reported a first-quarter net loss of 3.7 million euros or 0.18 euros per share compared to a loss of 1.4 million euros or 0.07 euros per share, previous year. EBITDA loss widened more than 200% to 3.0 million euros. In the prior year quarter, the company recorded a gain on sale of intangible assets, net (EndoTAG), of 2.4 million euros.



First-quarter total revenue was 2.61 million euros compared to 3.91 million euros, previous year; decrease due to one-time gain in previous year (sale of EndoTAG).



Medigene confirmed its financial guidance for 2017. Planned total revenue in 2017 is expected between 8 -10 million euros. Projected EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of 16 - 18 million euros.



