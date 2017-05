LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries Plc. (MRO.L) said that current trading is in line with expectations. Consistent with the commentary given at the year end results announcement in March, Nortek continues to improve its performance and the power generation market remains difficult for Brush.



Melrose said it is seeking another acquisition to create further value for shareholders and is confident of finding a suitable opportunity in due course.



