

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter earnings after tax increased to 8.3 million euros from 6.4 million euros last year.



EBIT improved 13 percent to 11.0 million euros from 9.7 million euros a year ago. The EBIT margin of 6.7 percent was higher than the prior year's 6.1 percent.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA also increased 6.5 percent to 17.7 million euros from prior year's 16.6 million euros.



Group revenue rose 3.5 percent to 163.7 million euros from 158.2 million euros a year ago. The company said growth was seen in optical systems for the information and communication technology as well as the semiconductor equipment industries.



The Group also registered stronger demand in the medical technology and traffic safety industries, as well as for metrology from the automotive industry.



Overall, Jenoptik generated 68.6 percent of its revenue abroad, compared to last year's 65.3 percent.



By the end of March 2017, the order intake in Jenoptik had reached 221.3 million euros, up 39.7 percent up on the prior-year figure of 158.4 million euros.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company's Executive Board confirmed guidance based on current business performance and excellent order situation.



Based on a very good order and project pipeline, the Executive Board is anticipating organic growth in revenue and earnings for 2017. Group revenue is expected to come in at between 720 and 740 million euros. All three segments will contribute to growth.



Jenoptik is also expecting EBIT - on the basis of continuing operations - to rise in 2017. Depending on the development of revenue, the EBIT margin is forecast within the range of 9.5 to 10.0 percent.



CFO Hans-Dieter Schumacher, said, 'Our other plans also remain unchanged: by 2018, we aim to increase annual revenue to around 800 million euros - including smaller acquisitions - and achieve an EBIT margin of around 10 percent. The share of revenue in our focus regions of the Americas and Asia/Pacific combined will then grow to over 40 percent of group revenue.'



