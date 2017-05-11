

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to issue Swiss consumer prices for April. Inflation is forecast to ease to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc held steady against the euro and the yen, it rose against the greenback and the pound.



The franc was worth 1.0080 against the greenback, 1.0966 against the euro, 113.21 against the yen and 1.3043 against the pound as of 3:10 am ET.



