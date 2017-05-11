ANNOUNCEMENT





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Financial Calendar 2017 - update



Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter will be published on Tuesday 7 November 2017 and not on 8 November 2017 as previously stated in the Company's Financial Calendar.



The Company's financial calendar for the remainder of 2017 is as follows:



The Company plans to publish Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter on Wednesday 16 August 2017 and Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter on Tuesday 7 November 2017.



Copenhagen, 11 May 2017.



Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106



















