

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) reported pretax loss of 8.03 million pounds for the year ended 28 February 2017, compared to pretax profit of 10.0 million pounds in the prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 2.67 pence, compared to profit per share of 2.68 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax increased 48.9 percent to 27.35 million pounds from 18.4 million pounds a year ago. Underlying basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 8.04 pence, up 62.4 percent from 4.95 pence last year.



Revenue from continuing operations for the year grew 2.1 percent to 129.40 million pounds from 126.73 million pounds last year.



Chief Executive Andrew Tinkler said, 'We are on track to deliver our strategy by 2018 and drive shareholder value through our three growth operating divisions, whilst generating cash through the exit of our infrastructure and investment portfolios at the right time, allowing increasing returns to shareholders.'



The Board of Stobart Group proposed a final dividend of 4.5 pence per ordinary share, subject to the approval of shareholders at the AGM. This will be payable to investors on the record date of 16 June 2017, with an ex-dividend date of 15 June 2017, and will be paid on 7 July 2017.



Stobart Group also announced the establishment of Stobart Capital, a new value creation unit, to be headed by Andrew Tinkler. Warwick Brady will join the Board and be appointed as the Group's CEO following June's AGM, while Andrew Tinkler will continue as an Executive Board member.



The company noted that the creation of Stobart Capital will enable the management teams of the Group's core Energy, Aviation, Rail and Infrastructure operations to focus on driving the value of their existing businesses.



Stobart Capital will operate independently of the Group and have access to external capital and expertise.



