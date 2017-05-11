

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK housing market momentum continues to ebb with declining sales and the new buyer enquiries series edging lower, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said Thursday.



The net house price balance remained unchanged at 22 percent in April.



Meanwhile, the net balance for the near term price expectations moderated to +4 percent from +11 percent. This was the softest reading since July 2016 and suggests contributors anticipate a slower rate of house price inflation in the three months ahead.



RICS noted that an acute shortage of stock remains a key factor underpinning prices for the time being. At the same time, new buyer enquiries were again broadly unchanged and have now failed to see any meaningful growth since November of last year, the agency said.



The average time taken to finalize a transaction improved slightly to 16 weeks from 17 weeks.



Going forward, near term sales expectations signal a continuation of this flat picture over the coming three months, RICS said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX