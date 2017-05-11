

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) reported profit before tax of 2.4 million pounds for the six months ended 31 March 2017 compared to 2.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share were 2.11 pence compared to 1.35 pence. The Group noted that its pretax profit for the period was impacted by the increased NIC charge and also by net hedging losses on seed investments. Operating earnings were 3.2 million pounds compared to 1.6 million pounds, a year ago.



Revenue for the six months to 31 March 2017 was 13.9 million pounds compared to 9.4 million pounds, previous year.



The Board declared an interim dividend for the period of 0.7 pence per share. This will be paid on 23 June 2017 to ordinary shareholders on the shareholder register at the close of business on 26 May 2017.



