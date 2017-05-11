In the country's new energy strategy, the Italian government is planning to phase-out coal power plants starting 2025, and to support utility-scale PV projects through long-term PPAs.

Once a leading solar market, Italy saw large-scale PV projects disappear from the radar, after the government closed its fifth and final incentive program for solar Conto Energia in July 2013. Since then, the market has kept growing mostly in the residential and commercial segments thanks to the policy for self-consumption and fiscal incentives for sustainable buildings.

The Italian Ministry of Economic Development (MISE), however, has now released a preliminary version of the country's new energy strategy (Strategia Energetica Nazionale - SEN) for the period 2020-2030, which reconsiders large-scale PV plants as a concrete option for the national power systems, ...

