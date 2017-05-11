

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production grew markedly in March from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



Industrial production expanded a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 8.2 percent year-over-year in March. The growth was mainly driven by a 8.5 percent spike in manufacturing output.



Electricity production rose 4.1 percent, while mining and quarrying output fell by 4.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 2.6 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX