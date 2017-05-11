Esperite N.V.: Esperite (ESP): Patent granted in China for treatment of acute and chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with EVs technology

Esperite (ESP): Patent granted in China for treatment of acute and chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with EVs technology.

The Cell Factory expands its patent portfolio on extracellular vesicles biologic drugs in China.

Esperite's (Euronext: ESP) biotech company The Cell Factory has obtained the patent for use of extracellular vesicles (EVs) in treatment of acute and chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in China. This allows The Cell Factory entering into one of the largest markets of advanced therapeutics with its disruptive technology of the extracellular vesicles products replacing allogenic MSCs therapies. The Cell Factory will be presenting its EVs products: CF-MEV-107 for treatment of Crohn's disease and CF-MEV-117 for treatment of drug resistant epilepsy during ChinaBio Partnering Forum 2017 in Zhuhai, China from May 31-June 1, 2017.

Zutphen, The Netherlands - 11 May 2017

The Cell Factory, a company of Esperite Group owns the full rights of a broad international patent family enabling MSC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) use in treatment of autoimmune, chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. The patents have been already granted in Europe and recently in China. The Cell Factory is developing the EVs biologic drug products for multiple indications in immunology, neurology and gastroenterology. The leading products are CF-MEV-107 for treatment of Crohn's disease (drug resistant perianal fistulae) and CF-MEV-117 for treatment of drug resistant epilepsy in children. The CF-MEV-107 product is ready for clinical translation and the consortium of leading academic and clinical teams sponsored by The Cell Factory is preparing the CF-MEV-107 product for first in man clinical translation in 2017.

The Cell Factory is a biotech company, a subsidy of the Esperite group, developing highest quality therapeutic tools for affordable regenerative medicine. The Cell Factory led by Dr. Marcin Jurga is focused on development, clinical translation and commercialization of the advanced extracellular vesicles (EVs) biologic drugs and autologous stem cell therapies. The Cell Factory goal is to become a leader in development and production of extracellular vesicles drugs in treatment of different indications i.e. graft versus host disease (GvHD) after solid organ and cell transplantations, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, stroke, traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, newborn encephalopathy, and type 1 diabetes among others.

To learn more about ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Frederic Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir@esperite.com (mailto:ir@esperite.com) or visit the websites at www.esperite.com (http://www.esperite.com/) and www.genoma.com (http://www.genoma.com/).

PR patent China (http://hugin.info/143308/R/2103806/798170.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Esperite N.V. via Globenewswire

