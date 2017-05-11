SATO Oyj: SATO Annual Report ranked number one again in the Annual Reports Review of ProCom - the Finnish Association of Communication Professionals

SATO Corporation, Press release, 11th May 2017 at 10:37 am





SATO's Annual Report 2016 was selected as the winner of the unlisted companies category of the Annual Reports Review of ProCom - the Finnish Association of Communication Professionals. SATO's online Annual Report also received an honorary mention for its carefully considered and fascinating photographic narrative.

The jury commented as follows on the SATO Annual Report: "Standing out particularly strongly is the company's way of describing its operating environment. The report communicates the strategy well. The description of 'We will revolutionise housing' is interesting and elaborated from several perspectives. Growth at the core of business operations is based on growth in the economy and regions, and an in-depth look of this is provided. Challenges are also pointed out openly, which generates confidence. The presentation of sustainability as part of the SATO report is convincing."

- We're impressed and pleased that the jury appreciated precisely those elements of the report that we'd made an extra effort on, says Monica Aro, Vice President, SATO, happy with the results. - We wanted to draw attention to our new customer-centred strategy and our urbanising operating environment as well as our sustainable procedures - not forgetting the important financial figures and reports, either.

This is not the first time for SATO to do well in the Annual Reports Review - last year the company's printed Annual Report was ranked best in category.

- This award is particularly valuable for us as this is was the first time we only entered our online report in the competition, Aro says and adds: - Photography with a narrative respecting the everyday life of our residents has for a long time played a major role in all of our communications, and it's great to find out that it also works online.

- There are many colleagues, collaborators and cooperation partners putting effort in the process of making the Annual Report, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all here!



Take a look at the SATO Annual Report: http://reports.sato.fi/annualreport2016 (http://reports.sato.fi/annualreport2016)

SATO is one of Finland's leading lessors of rental apartments. SATO aims to offer full options for rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At the end of 2016, SATO owned a total of 25,300 rental apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St. Petersburg.

We contribute to sustainable development and initiative through our operations, and engage in open interaction with our stakeholders in order to produce added value. We operate over the long term and profitably. We increase the value of housing assets through investments and divestments and through our repair activities.

SATO Group's net sales in 2016 stood at EUR 263.0 million* in accordance with the new reporting practices, its operating profit stood at EUR 267.2 million and its profit before taxes was EUR 219.4 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is EUR 3.4 billion.

*Net sales have been changed in accordance with the new reporting practices.

