

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) reported Thursday that its net loss, for the fiscal year ended March 31, attributable to owners of the parent was 7.11 billion yen, compared to attributable net income of 18.25 billion yen in the previous fiscal year. Loss per share was 17.94 yen, compared to income of 46.05 yen a year ago.



The company recorded 53.37 billion yen in restructuring expenses.



Operating income increased 60.8% year-on-year to 50.98 billion yen, and ordinary income increased 43.5% to 54.32 billion yen, as a result of an increase in sales of FPD Lithography Systems.



Net sales, meanwhile, decreased 8.6% to 748.89 billion yen from 819.39 billion yen a year ago.



For the year ending March 31, 2018, the company expects attributable profit of 34 billion yen, operating profit of 45 billion yen and net sales of 700 billion yen.



For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, the year-end dividend is 4 yen a share, and the annual dividend will be 16 yen a share, including interim dividend of 12 yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX