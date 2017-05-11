

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) reported that its net income for the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017 rose to 663.5 billion yen from 523.8 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating profit declined to 742.2 billion yen from 793.3 billion yen last year.



Revenues declined to 11.72 trillion yen from 12.19 trillion yen last year.



On a management pro forma basis, which includes the proportionate consolidation of results from Nissan's joint venture operation in China, operating profit was 882.4 billion yen on net revenues of 12.84 trillion yen.



For the fiscal year, Nissan's global unit sales were 5.63 million units. In the U.S., Nissan's sales rose by 4.2% to 1.58 million units, equivalent to a market share of 9.0%, amid solid demand for models including the Rogue and Altima.



Nissan unit sales in China, which reports figures on a calendar year basis, rose 8.4% to 1.35 million units, equivalent to market share of 5.0%. In Europe, excluding Russia, Nissan's sales rose by 7.2% to 683,000 units, which resulted in a market share of 3.8%. The Qashqai SUV and Navara pickup helped drive demand in the region.



The company expects to sell 5.83 million units in fiscal 2017. Recently-launched models including the Nissan Micra, Armada, Kicks, and Note e-POWER and Serena in Japan, are expected to contribute to sales growth in the coming financial year.



Based on Nissan's solid outlook for unit sales, the company has filed the following fiscal-year forecasts to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Calculated under the equity accounting method for Nissan's joint venture in China, the forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 are: It projects net income Net income of 535 billion yen, Operating profit of 685 billion yen, Net revenue of 11.8 trillion yen.



Nissan forecasts a 10.4% increase in the dividend to 53 yen per share for fiscal year 2017.



