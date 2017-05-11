

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP plc (TCAP.L), a provider of post trade risk and information services, issued a trading update in relation to the four-month period from 1 January 2017.



The company's revenue in the four months to April 2017 was 619 million pounds, up 11 percent from pro forma revenue of 558 million pounds for the same period last year, and also 2 percent higher at constant exchange rates.



TP ICAP noted that trading conditions throughout the period remained mixed with revenue growth driven by above average volumes in March. This reflected the impact of increased volatility from interest rate rises in the U.S., changes in the ECB's outlook and political uncertainty in the U.S. and Europe.



Global Broking saw an increase in revenue driven by a good performance in the company's Rates and Emerging Markets businesses, particularly in EMEA. The Energy & Commodities division saw a decline in revenue compared with the prior year, although the company's oil business continues to perform well.



TP ICAP also said it has agreed to a 270 million pounds bulk annuity for its defined benefit pension scheme with Rothesay Life.



The company noted that the announcement is the latest step in strengthening its balance sheet since December 30, 2016 when it completed the acquisition of ICAP's Global Broking and Information Services Business.



In January, TP ICAP successfully issued 500 million pounds in debt to refinance the banking facility used to complete the acquisition.



