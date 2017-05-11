What you need to know:
We experienced GCF incident this morning and as a consequence we have been forced to regenerate all the morning files.
Corrected files are now available in FDS.
Where can I find additional information?
For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.
For technical details please contact operator: operator@nasdaq.com , +468 405 6410
We experienced GCF incident this morning and as a consequence we have been forced to regenerate all the morning files.
Corrected files are now available in FDS.
Where can I find additional information?
For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.
For technical details please contact operator: operator@nasdaq.com , +468 405 6410