

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for fiscal 2016 decreased 35 percent to 53.47 billion yen from 82.28 billion yen in the same period last year. Earnings per basic share declined to 79.63 yen per share from 119.37 yen last year.



Operating profit for the period decreased 31.8 percent year on year to 88.93 billion yen.



Group revenue for the year declined 3.2 percent to 955.12 billion yen from last year.



