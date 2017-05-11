The startup tech company have announced a further €4.7 million in investment, making the total for this round €8.7 million. This comes at a time when they are about to release their newest version, which contains the 'Fund Me' personal crowd funding feature.

The funding round was led by long-term backers SEED capital and Nykredit. Lunar Way attracted new angel investors who also back the Lunar Way vision. This latest investment continues to see Lunar Way's value grow.

Lunar Way CEO Ken Villum Klausen said, 'We're extremely pleased with the continued level of investment. The success of our Beta version has increased demand considerably, and we're enjoying high levels of social engagement, which is helping to ensure we keep growing in the right direction.'

'Our take on subscription based banking has proved extremely popular, as has the subscription based credit. Our latest release will add even more new features that compliment a modern digital lifestyle. There's a real buzz in our office about the new 'Fund Me' personal crowd-funding feature, we can't wait to get it out there. It allows the user to share a goal with friends and family and thereby start a personal crowdfunding. We'll continue launching new features that allow our users finances to become an extension of their existing mobile world. We will now continue our expansion throughout the Nordics and beyond.'

The company's board also welcomes a new member, Gary Bramall CMO at Mytaxi. Gary is vastly experienced, having worked as the Global Senior Brand Director for Microsoft, Global Director of Brand Creative for Skype, and a Global Senior Manager for Apple. His expertise will be invaluable as Lunar Way expands into Northern Europe and beyond.

Lunar Way's intuitive design offers users a new way to interact with their money. It is designed from the ground up for the mobile generation. The way the app uses notifications and breaks down your transactions is refreshingly useful. They currently offers customers a full account with a debit card, subscription based credit, and mobile-only convenience.

The app is designed to be intuitive and simple. They make the user experience faster, with the focus on intuition, convenience and accessibility.

Lunar Way is offering the mobile generation an alternative to the incumbent banks in the Nordics, and with continued investment and innovation we can only see them getting stronger.

Available for iOS and Android.

FOLLOW

Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/thelunarway

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelunarway/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LunarWay

Medium: https://medium.com/@LunarWay

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thelunarway

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lunar-way

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005082/en/

Contacts:

Lunar Way

Liselotte Kirkelund

lik@lunarway.com