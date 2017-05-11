

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 0.6 percent climb in March. Economists had expected the inflation to drop marginally to 0.5 percent.



It was the fourth month of increase in a row.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up at a stable rate of 0.2 percent in April, in line with expectations.



