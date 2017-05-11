ZEISS: Significant Growth in Revenue and Earnings

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The ZEISS Group had a very successful end to the first six months of fiscal year 2016/17 (ended 31 March) and saw its revenue rise by 10 percent to EUR 2.550 billion (1st half of 2015/16: EUR 2.322 billion). At EUR 384 million, the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were significantly higher than the previous year (EUR 280 million). The EBIT margin has increased to 15 percent.

ZEISS generates around 90 percent of its business outside Germany. This positive business trend is borne in particular by the dynamically developing economies in the Asia/Pacific region.

"ZEISS is benefiting once again from its solid and future-oriented portfolio, and recorded growth across all segments over the same period of the prior year," says Prof. Dr.Michael Kaschke, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG. "Our growth substantiates our aspiration to be a technological leader in optics and optoelectronics."

ZEISS increased its investments in research and development by around 20 percent: in the first half of fiscal year 2016/17, this amounted to EUR 247 million (1sthalf of 2015/16: EUR 207 million).

Global growth forecasts have improved slightly. "As things stand today, we will be able to forge ahead with our growth trajectory in the second half of the year," predicts Kaschke.

More information at: http://www.zeiss.com/pressconference.

About ZEISS

The ZEISS Group develops, produces and distributes measuring technology, microscopes, medical technology, eyeglass lenses, camera and cinema lenses, binoculars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. With its solutions, the company constantly advances the world of optics and helps shape technological progress. ZEISS is divided up into the four segments Research & Quality Technology, Medical Technology, Vision Care/Consumer Products and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. The ZEISS Group is represented in more than 40 countries and has over 50 sales and service locations, more than 30 manufacturing sites and about 25 research and development centers around the globe. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany.

Contact for the press:

Jörg Nitschke,

Press Spokesman

ZEISS Group

Phone +49-(0)-7364-20-3242

Email: joerg.nitschke@zeiss.com

