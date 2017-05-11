

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Strong logic supports the sequencing for scaling back the European Central Bank's monetary policy stimulus though it is yet unclear when the process will start as policymakers await a sustainable inflation level, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said.



'There is a very strong chain of logic behind the decision to first scale back Quantitative Easing [bond purchases], raising the term premium included in long-term rates, and only then hiking short-term rates,' Praet said in an interview to the Belgian business magazine Trends-Tendances, published on Thursday.



'We have to scale back our policy in an orderly fashion if we don't want to undo the benefits of what we've been doing for the past few years.'



Praet, who is the ECB Chief Economist, also said that political risks were diminishing, yet policy uncertainties still persist, and cited Brexit as an example.



'A wide array of risks' faces the euro area economy which is moving towards a more balance configuration, he said. But risks are still tilted to the downside, Praet added.



'To accurately assess the level of monetary support that is still needed, it's important to have a confirmation of confidence indicators in hard data,' the policymaker said.



