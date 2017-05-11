sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2017 | 10:09
PR Newswire

Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 11

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above Company as at the close of business on 10 May 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =260.66p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =267.05p
Zero Dividend Preference Share =158.28p
Below is a summary of the financial position of the Company:
Market value of investments:GBP 381.7m
Net current assets (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares) :GBP 26.2m
Zero Dividend Preference Shares:GBP (115.5m)
___________
Shareholders' Funds (Ordinary Shares):GBP 292.4m
___________
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
11 May 2017

