Sika AG: INVESTMENT IN LARGER PRODUCTION SITE IN KAZAKHSTAN

Sika has relocated its concrete admixture and mortar production in Almaty, in the south of Kazakhstan, to a larger site in the 1.7-million-population city. Aside from the booming Kazakh market, the new plant will also serve the construction sector in the neighboring country of Kyrgyzstan to the south. The country benefits from its strategic location on a key transportation route between Europe and China.

"The expanded production capacity will put us in a good position to capitalize on Kazakhstan's strongly growing construction market," explains Paul Schuler, Regional Manager EMEA. "Infrastructure projects such as the extension of the rail rapid transit system in the country's capital, Astana, expansion of the Almaty metro and ring road, or major developments such as Abu Dhabi Plaza in Astana are all at the planning or construction stage. Abu Dhabi Plaza is a new-build office, residential and shopping complex that will incorporate central Asia's tallest building, with a height of around 380 meter."

