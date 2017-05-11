Ratos: Ratos AB: Ratos divests Sophion Bioscience

Press release, 11 May 2017

Ratos's subsidiary Sophion Holding AB has entered into an agreement to divest all of its shares in Sophion Bioscience A/S to Sapphire Bioscience Holding ApS, a newly established company controlled by Thais Johansen, CEO of Sophion Bioscience A/S. The sale is not expected to generate any significant exit results for Ratos.

Sophion Bioscience previously formed one of two business areas in Ratos's subsidiary Biolin Scientific, the second of which, Analytical Instruments, was divested in December 2016. Following the divestment of Analytical Instruments, Sophion Bioscience has been operated as an independent company in Ratos and recognised in other net assets in the Ratos Group. Sophion Bioscience is a Danish manufacturer in the area of Automated Patch Clamping (APC), and markets instruments, test plates and support services. Customers include most major pharmaceutical companies.

Given Thais Johansen's position as CEO of Sophion Bioscience, the transfer of shares is covered by Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act (so-called Leo provisions) and is thus conditional upon the approval of Ratos's general meeting of shareholders. The purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60m. The company currently has about 50 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 100m. In recent years, the company has reported a declining earnings trend and operating EBITA amounted to approximately SEK -0.6m in 2016.

The divestment is not expected to generate any significant exit results for Ratos.

Notification of the Extraordinary General Meeting, scheduled to be held in June, will be published in accordance with the provisions of the Swedish Companies Act.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Agervald, CEO Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-June 2017 17 August 2017

Interim report January-September 2017 14 November 2017





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 17 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industry and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 14,200 employees.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1180/R/2103822/798192.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ratos via Globenewswire

