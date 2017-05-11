Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 10 May 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 40,046 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 35.25p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 35.4160p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,428,419,568 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,428,419,568 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 MAY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3000 35.50 08:27:44 London Stock Exchange 1066 35.50 08:27:44 London Stock Exchange 2217 35.50 08:32:11 London Stock Exchange 1377 35.50 08:33:12 London Stock Exchange 366 35.50 08:33:12 London Stock Exchange 1377 35.50 08:35:27 London Stock Exchange 1829 35.50 08:35:27 London Stock Exchange 2004 35.25 10:42:59 London Stock Exchange 1821 35.25 10:42:59 London Stock Exchange 1740 35.25 10:49:20 London Stock Exchange 2953 35.50 11:22:58 London Stock Exchange 769 35.50 11:22:58 London Stock Exchange 2070 35.50 12:02:30 London Stock Exchange 1901 35.50 14:09:40 London Stock Exchange 1759 35.50 14:37:16 London Stock Exchange 1884 35.25 15:26:59 London Stock Exchange 4483 35.25 15:27:15 London Stock Exchange 1517 35.25 16:10:36 London Stock Exchange 5913 35.50 16:29:54 London Stock Exchange

