Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,435 Euro		+0,012
+2,84 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.05.2017 | 10:16
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, May 11

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:10 May 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):40,046
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.50p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):35.25p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):35.4160p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,428,419,568 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,428,419,568 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

11 MAY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
300035.5008:27:44London Stock Exchange
106635.5008:27:44London Stock Exchange
221735.5008:32:11London Stock Exchange
137735.5008:33:12London Stock Exchange
36635.5008:33:12London Stock Exchange
137735.5008:35:27London Stock Exchange
182935.5008:35:27London Stock Exchange
200435.2510:42:59London Stock Exchange
182135.2510:42:59London Stock Exchange
174035.2510:49:20London Stock Exchange
295335.5011:22:58London Stock Exchange
76935.5011:22:58London Stock Exchange
207035.5012:02:30London Stock Exchange
190135.5014:09:40London Stock Exchange
175935.5014:37:16London Stock Exchange
188435.2515:26:59London Stock Exchange
448335.2515:27:15London Stock Exchange
151735.2516:10:36London Stock Exchange
591335.5016:29:54London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


