

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit increased at the end of the first quarter, data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Thursday.



The current account deficit rose to $3.06 billion in March from $2.54 billion in February. It was forecast to climb to $3.2 billion.



The deficit on trade in goods widened to $2.84 billion from $2.46 billion. The balance on goods and services showed a shortfall of $2.17 billion versus $1.98 billion deficit a month ago.



The capital remained balanced for the second straight month in March. On the other side, the financial account deficit narrowed notably to $1.69 billion from $3.26 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX