Stockholm, May 11, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Instalco Intressenter AB (short name: INSTAL), a mid cap company within the industrial sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Instalco Intressenter ("Instalco") is the 37th company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Instalco is an installation and service supplier within the disciplines heating and plumbing, electrical, ventilation, cooling and industrial. Its current portfolio includes approximately 30 local companies, and the business is conducted in each unit in close relations with the customer and with the support of a small central organization. Instalco is a Nordic group with representation in most parts of Sweden, in Drammen, Oslo and Tønsberg in Norway and in the Helsinki region in Finland. For more information, please visit www.instalco.se.



"We are very proud of the significant interest that investors have shown in Instalco," said Per Sjöstrand, CEO of Instalco. "The strong demand from the cornerstone investors, other institutional investors and the general public in Sweden is a confirmation of our great potential for both organic and acquisition-driven growth and improved profitability in the coming years. We welcome our new shareholders and look forward to continue to develop Instalco in a public environment."



"We welcome Instalco to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Nasdaq Stockholm has a long history as home to many industrial sector companies, and Instalco will make an exciting addition to that list."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630973