

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insurance giant Aetna announced Wednesday its plans to withdraw from individual health plan markets under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, in Nebraska and Delaware in 2018, citing massive losses. The company earlier this year had said that it would pull out of Iowa and Virginia in 2018.



Aetna said in a statement, 'We will not offer on- or off-exchange individual plans in Delaware or Nebraska for 2018, and at this time have completely exited the exchanges.'



Aetna said it sees loss of more than $200 million on health plans in the four states this year. This is on top of nearly $700 million in losses between 2014 and 2016.



The move would complete its exit from the exchanges as the company, out of 15 states, pulled out of 11 other states for 2017. The company has 255,000 Obamacare policyholders this year, down from 964,000 at the end of last year.



However, these customers reportedly continue to be costlier than the company expected. Aetna had to set aside an additional $110 million to cover larger-than-projected losses for this year.



Earlier this month, Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said the company would take steps to limit its financial losses in the program.



An Aetna spokesman reportedly said that the company has also pulled out of the individual market outside of the Obamacare exchanges in several states.



With Aetna's exit, Medica is the only insurer on the Nebraska exchange and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is the sole carrier on the Delaware exchange.



Aetna becomes the latest health insurer to pull out of the federal health law. Last year, several carriers announced they were exiting or downsizing in 2017 after suffering large losses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX