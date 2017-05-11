LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Over the last few years, banking has undergone something of a technological revolution, as institutions have had to accommodate an increasingly tech-savvy population. The world is rapidly changing; according to one report, artificial will be the main way in which banks engage with their customers over the next three years. Experts, too, expect that future generations will never set foot inside physical branches. And so, it has never been more important for organisations to innovate and overhaul their existing systems so as to capture these trends.

In the coming years, insiders anticipate that banking will be even more competitive, as technology becomes not only a way to hold onto customers, but to poach them away from competitors as well. The most successful banking players will be the ones that keep an eye out on the tech industry, examining how it can enhance their own practices - and also those that harness personalisation in order to make internet users feel valued. Leaders must never take customers for granted, and must make sure to constantly update their systems. They must also remain vigilant in terms of security, as hacking becomes a greater threat to every business that takes its ventures online.

All of this is no easy task, which is why World Finance holds its own Digital Banking Awards each year to celebrate the incredible achievements of banks moving forth in the industry. Here, we recognise the players that have paved the way for others in the field through their forward thinking and interest in technological developments.

To have your say in these prestigious awards, go to http://www.worldfinance.com/digital-banking-awards and fill in our voting form, in which you can nominate by category, country and specialisation. Winners will be announced after July 28, 2017.

