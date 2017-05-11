China is shifting its major PV installations from previous large utility-sized ground PV plants in the west and north to small-sized distributed PV projects in the eastern coastal areas. During this process, many companies have found new opportunities.

Asia Clean Capital (ACC), a young foreign company, with investment from Goldman Sachs and Denmark national funding, is seeking to increase its business in this booming China distributed PV market. pv magazine was happy to have the chance to talk with Mr. Thomas Lapham, CEO of ACC at SNEC 2017 Shanghai, and present his views about the distributed PV market in China.

What is the market strategy of ACC in the distributed PV market in China?

Thomas Lapham: In China, ACC usually does distributed PV projects with foreign invested companies. Many famous companies such as Nestle, Coca Cola, Unilever, and Volkswagen, etc., are our customers. We intend to invest, design and construct the PV project, and then hold it for long-term returns, rather than the build-to-sell mode which is quite popular in China.

This strategy seems quite different from your competitors in China; why does ACC adopt this strategy?

ACC believes "the biggest may not be the best" and that's why ACC chooses not big ground-mounted PV stations, but distributed PV. To ensure a stable business, and secure long-term cash flow and returns, ACC chooses its customers carefully. ...

