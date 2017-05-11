Goodgame Studios Announces New Mobile Strategy Game, Empire: Millennium Wars

HAMBURG, Germany, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Humans have landed on Mars!

Goodgame Studios, developer of Germany's most successful gaming app 'Empire: Four Kingdoms', announces its new mobile strategy title 'Empire: Millennium Wars', in which players are taken to Mars. A rare resource called Millennium has been discovered on Mars and corporations must compete against each other to dominate the mining industry. In a world of cutthroat decisions and sabotage, players have to build up their corporate empire on Mars, prospect and mine Millennium, and ship the highest amount possible to the Mars Trade Federation.

A New Gold Rush in Space

It's the new gold rush in space, with Earth corporations flocking to Mars in a bid to get the biggest share of the pie in the lucrative Millennium mining frenzy. With exclusive contracts and controlling interest of the Mars Trade Federation awarded to the most productive company, corporate warfare turns ruthlessly violent to sabotage and eliminate competition.

Next Level of Mobile Strategy

The players' goal is to ship the largest amount of Millennium within a certain timeframe. The winning player is awarded the title of CEO of the Mars Trade Federation. The game offers unique twists in its gameplay to players in the form of Prospecting and Interception.

Prospecting allows the player to reveal hidden Millennium veins by scanning the surface of Mars. Once a Millennium vein is revealed, it is open to all players and the race to the vein begins. Interception allows players to attack convoys directly from the world map. Players can observe their enemies' every move and intercept rival shipments.

Empire: Millennium Wars is currently available in selected markets on Android. The game will be globally released on Android and iOS at the end of this year. Who will dominate the Millennium mining industry and ultimately control the Mars Trade Federation with their corporate empire?



About Goodgame Studios

Goodgame Studios is a leading developer and publisher of gaming software and specializes in the free-to-play market, with a focus on mobile and browser games. The company offers its games in 26 languages and has over 300 million registered users worldwide. The game developer was founded in Hamburg in 2009 and is owner-operated. Goodgame Studios only markets and publishes games which it develops in-house. You can find them on its portal, as well as through a global partner network. The development of the company has been recognized by multiple awards. The company's games have also received several industry awards.

