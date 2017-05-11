

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics publishes U.K. industrial and construction output data and foreign trade figures for March. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.4 percent on month in March, following a 0.7 percent drop in February. The visible trade deficit is seen narrowing to GBP 11.6 billion in March from GBP 12.46 billion in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the euro, it held steady against the yen.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8416 against the euro, 1.3032 against the Swiss franc, 1.2932 against the U.S. dollar and 147.69 against the yen.



