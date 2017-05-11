

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday, with a rebound in crude oil prices and rising optimism about the U.S. economy lending some support.



Chinese shares reversed earlier losses to end higher, led by gains in realty and infrastructure stocks, after reports suggested that that the central bank is likely to inject funds via its medium-term lending facility on Friday.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed 8.72 points or 0.29 percent higher at 3,061.50 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 110 points or 0.44 percent at 25,125 in late trade.



Japanese shares eked out modest gains as crude prices inched higher and the yen held steady around the 114 level following the release of strong trade and investment data. The Nikkei average rose 61.46 points or 0.31 percent to 19,961.55, while the broader Topix index closed 0.11 percent higher at 1,586.86.



While exporters turned in a mixed performance, Toyota Motor gained 0.7 percent after announcing its financial results for the fiscal year ended March. Takata slid half a percent as the airbag maker reported a wider full-year loss.



Takeda Pharmaceutical climbed 2.4 percent after the company said it expects a 16 percent rise in operating profit for the year through March.



Australian shares reversed early gains to end on a flat note as weak iron ore prices pulled down mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose about 0.6 percent before giving up most gains to end the session up 2.90 points or 0.05 percent at 5,878.30. The broader All Ordinaries index inched up 0.02 percent to end at 5,912.



Banks ended narrowly mixed amid signs that they are likely to pass on the bulk of a surprise federal tax to their customers through interest rate changes.



Investment bank Macquarie Group advanced 1.8 percent after a consortium led by the investment bank signed a deal to acquire a controlling stake in NSW electricity distributor, Endeavour Energy.



Grain handler GrainCorp soared 8.3 percent after its half-year underlying profit more than tripled. Rio Tinto dropped 0.7 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group ended down more than 5 percent as iron ore prices hovered near four-month lows.



AMP lost 2.2 percent after reporting first-quarter net cash outflows of $199 million from its wealth management business. Myer Holdings tumbled 3.5 percent on reporting a drop in Q3 sales.



Seoul shares set fresh record highs as foreign investors extended their buying spree on hopes that the newly formed government will unveil economic stimulus to boost economic growth.



The benchmark Kospi climbed 26.25 points or 1.16 percent to close at 2,296.37. Web portal Naver rallied 5.1 percent, while automaker Kia Motors advanced 2.1 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 index jumped 65.51 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 7,489.71, with high-yield property and utility stocks pacing gainers, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand gave a far more dovish than expected message after keeping its overnight cash rate steady at a record low 1.75 percent. Xero shares jumped over 5 percent after the cloud-based accounting software firm narrowed its full-year loss.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was rising 0.6 percent after official data showed the country's industrial output grew an annual 4.6 percent in March, just below the 4.7 percent climb in February.



The Indonesian market was closed in observance of Wesak Day. India's Sensex was moving up 0.2 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was gaining 0.4 percent and the Taiwan Weighted added 0.3 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed after President Donald Trump abruptly dismissed FBI Director James Comey, raising concerns about Trump's ability to move forward on policy issues such as tax reform and deregulation.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent to close at a record high for the fourth straight day and the S&P 500 also added 0.1 percent while the Dow dropped 0.2 percent.



