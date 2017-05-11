

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in April to the highest level in more than five years, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.3 percent rise in March. Economists had expected the inflation to increase to 1.7 percent.



Moreover, this was the strongest inflation since February 2012, when prices had grown the same 1.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent in April, in line with expectations, after remaining flat in the prior month.



Underlying inflation quickened to 2.0 percent in April from 1.5 percent in the prior month. The expected rate of inflation was 1.8 percent.



Month-on-month, underlying consumer prices increased 0.6 percent from March, when it remained flat. That was above the 0.4 percent gain economists had expected.



