Rockstone Research: Historic Starting Shot in Scotland: A Billion Dollar Opportunity Becomes Game Changer for IWS

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / About 7 months ago, International Wastewater Systems Inc. (CSE: IWS; Frankfurt: IWI) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary SHARC Energy Systems (UK) Ltd. formed a strategic alliance with Scottish Water Horizons Ltd., the commercial subsidiary of Scottish Water, a public water utility owned 100% by the Scottish Government.

Now, the starting shot for this major alliance occurred, as IWS announced that it has been awarded grant support to facilitate the installation of SHARC wastewater heat recovery systems at 5 locations across Scotland totaling £9.8 million GBP ($17.3 million CAD). In the press-release, Lynn Mueller, CEO of IWS, commented that "the contracts being awarded today by the Scottish Government provide the Company with first 5 of the 750 sites identified for conversion in Scotland, these are the culmination of over two years of hard work by the Company and its employees. This announcement is the game changer which the Company has been waiting for."

This means that IWS will receive a total of £9.8 million GBP for the installation of 5 SHARC systems, which puts the price tag for a single SHARC at £1.96 million GBP ($3.5 million CAD) on average. If indeed 750 SHARC systems will be installed in Scotland, it becomes clear that this represents a £1.5 billion GBP ($2.6 billion CAD) opportunity for IWS, which company currently has a market capitalization of $24 million CAD. On top of all that, IWS will receive 20 years of renewable heat incentive payments.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/IWS6en.pdf

English (Webversion): http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3003-Historic-Starting-Shot-in-Scotland

German (PDF): http://rockstone-research.com/images/PDF/IWS6de.pdf

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as a PDF as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research