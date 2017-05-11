F-Secure Expands its Cyber Security Service Business in the UK With Acquisition of Digital Assurance

HELSINKI, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber security company F-Secure today announces it has acquired Digital Assurance - a UK based security consultancy firm offering information security assessment services to governments and companies in the financial, petrochemical, retail, communication, and defense industries. The acquisition will allow F-Secure to combine its award-winning endpoint protection and new cyber security solutions and services with Digital Assurance's current offerings. This will make it easy for UK-based organizations to address their cyber security needs with the help of a single vendor.

Cyber security comes down to predicting and preventing breaches, detecting attacks when they happen, and responding quickly and intelligently to minimize their impact. And because modern threats are becoming more complex, targeted, and persistent, effective cyber defenses require comprehensive and proactive security operations that leverage the benefits of both human expertise and technology.

According to Jens Thonke, Executive Vice President of F-Secure's Cyber Security Services, Digital Assurance's established team of cyber security specialists will help F-Secure bring its advanced technology and security expertise to a greater number of organizations in the UK.

"Digital Assurance has a deep understanding of cyber security, and delivers a broad range of security testing, consultancy, and training services to organizations in both the private and public sectors. This acquisition will help F-Secure grow our successful service business to meet the ever-increasing demand for cyber security services," said Thonke. "We're pleased to have this opportunity to be able to provide a comprehensive portfolio of consulting services and products to more customers in the UK and abroad."

Digital Assurance specializes in security testing services that assess the security of devices, systems, and applications, as well as entire organizations and broad infrastructure. Its security testing encompasses all forms of technical evaluation, ranging from zero-knowledge black-box penetration tests to detailed source code and system configuration reviews that identify exposures and vulnerabilities attackers can exploit. Digital Assurance also provides consultancy services ranging from security architecture and design to security policy creation and risk assessment exercises.

Digital Assurance founder and managing director Greg Jones said that the deal will bring the benefits of F-Secure's broad cyber security portfolio to customers across the UK. "Over the past decade, we have built one of the UK's leading security consultancies and worked together with many customers delivering leading edge security assessments," said Jones. "I am proud of our team and excited to be taking the business to the next level with F-Secure, a company that embodies many of our own values and has exceptional expertise and capability in cyber security. We look forward to growing our capabilities and continuing to serve our customers as part of F-Secure."

Through the acquisition, Digital Assurance will become part of F-Secure's Cyber Security Services business unit; the acquisition does not have a material impact on F-Secure's financial outlook for 2017.

