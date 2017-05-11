

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to 2-day lows of 1.2914 against the U.S. dollar, 1.3014 against the Swiss franc and 0.8426 against the euro, from early highs of 1.2948, 1.3064 and 0.8395, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound dropped to 147.49 from an early high of 147.95.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.27 against the greenback, 1.27 against the franc, 0.85 against the euro and 145.00 against the yen.



