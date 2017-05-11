India Methanol Market, 2025: Focus on Formaldehyde, MTBE, Pharma, Methyl Amines, Acetic Acid & Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India Methanol Market Study, 2011-2025 report studies the market size and share of various segments and sub-segments of methanol market in India during 2011-2025.

Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol, is a chemical with the formula CH3OH. It is a highly toxic, colorless, volatile and flammable liquid which can be produced directly through carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen through a catalytic process. Methanol is used as an alternative engine fuel for the internal combustion. It also acts as a fuel for model engines in combination with or without gasoline. Additionally, methanol is utilised for the production of formaldehyde, acetic acid and MTBE, among others. Moreover, methanol end products are used in various end user industries such as building & construction, pharmaceuticals, etc., as well as for the synthesis of complex chemicals.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive methanol market in India.



India Methanol Market Study, 2011- 2025 report elaborates the following aspects of methanol market in India:



- India Methanol Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Formaldehyde, MTBE, Pharma, Methyl Amines, Acetic Acid & Others), By Region

- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

- Competitive Landscape

- Leading Customers Analysis



- To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

- To access industry data/statistics to make informed strategy decisions

- To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players



- What would be the segmental and regional growth trends in India methanol market in the coming years?

- Which is the largest application area for methanol in India?

- What strategies should market competitors employ to gain share in mature segments of the India methanol market?



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India Methanol Production Outlook



5. India Methanol Market Outlook



6. India Methanol Market Attractiveness Index



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Import-Export Dynamics



9. Competitive Analysis



10. Customer Analysis (10 Customers)



