Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalglycomics/glycobiology marketis expected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing investment in R&D by research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, technological advancement has led to increased demand for advanced glycomics products for drug discovery & development, diagnostics, and oncology research.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO)



Escalating popularity of personalized medicines for the treatment of several severe chronic diseases and genetic disorders is another major factor contributing toward the growth. Personalized medicines involve the application of glycomics for the study of structure and function of glycans that are attached to biomolecules. Glycans play a crucial role in modulating various biological processes and their assessment can help determine the susceptibility to diseases & response to treatment. Thus, application of glycobiology products is expected to rise in near future, owing to their high potential in personalized medicine.

Untapped opportunities in developing regions, including Asia Pacific and Africa, are another major factor supporting the growth of the glycomics market. Glycomics research is important for comprehensive study of glycomes to understand the cellular signaling pathways, cell functions, genetic structure, and physiological & pathological aspects. Glycomics research has become more popular these days due to its advantages over genomic/proteomic analysis that cannot be used to study many pathological processes. Thus, the demand for advanced glycomics products by researchers and healthcare professionals is expected to fuel the sector growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Analysis By Product (Enzymes, Kits, Reagents, Instruments), By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostics), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/glycobiology-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Enzymes segment is the fastest growing segment of the glycobiology market in 2016, due to its huge application in research & diagnostics and repetitive purchase of these products

In the application segment, drug discovery & development accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016, owing to the growing focus on novel drug development and demand for personalized medicines

The academic and research institutes dominated in terms of revenue in 2016, owing to the large focus on glycobiology research and proteomics study

The North America glycobiology market is the leading regional sector and expected to dominate the market during forecast period

glycobiology market is the leading regional sector and expected to dominate the market during forecast period Existence of large number of research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology companies in North America region is the major reason for the high demand for glycobiology products in this region

region is the major reason for the high demand for glycobiology products in this region The Asia Pacific glycobiology market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

glycobiology market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period Some of the major players include Danaher; ProZyme; Shimadzu Corporation; Agilent Technologies; Bruker; Merck KGaA; Takara Bio , Inc.; New England Biolabs; ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.; and Waters Corporation

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Medical Power Supply Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-power-supply-market

Virology Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/virology-market

Histology and Cytology Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/histology-and-cytology-market

SNP Genotyping Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/snp-genotyping-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global glycomics/glycobiology market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Glycomics/Glycobiology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Instruments Mass spectrometers HPLC MALDI-TOF Array systems Others Reagents Glycoproteins Monosaccharides Oligosaccharides Others Kits Glycan labeling kits Glycan purification kits Glycan release kits Others Enzymes Glycosidases Glycosyl transferases Neuraminidases Sialyl transferases Others

Glycomics/Glycobiology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Drug discovery & development Diagnostics Others

Glycomics/Glycobiology End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Academic and research institutes Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies CROs

Glycomics/GlycobiologyRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com