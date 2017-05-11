

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar came off from its early lows against its major rivals in early European deals on Thursday.



The aussie recovered to 0.7379 against the greenback and 1.0118 against the loonie, from its early 2-day low of 0.7337 and a 4-week low of 1.0006, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.4750 against the euro and 84.25 against the yen, off its previous lows of 1.4816 and 83.77, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around 0.75 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 1.44 against the euro and 1.02 against the loonie.



