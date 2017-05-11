

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK industrial production declined for the third consecutive month in March, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Industrial output fell 0.5 percent month-on-month, following a 0.8 percent drop in February. Production was expected to decrease 0.4 percent.



Likewise, manufacturing output slid 0.6 percent after easing 0.3 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a moderate 0.2 percent fall for March.



On a yearly basis, growth in industrial production slowed more-than-expected to 1.4 percent in March from 2.5 percent in February. The expected pace of growth was 1.9 percent.



Manufacturing output growth came in at 2.3 percent versus 3 percent in February. Economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 3 percent.



