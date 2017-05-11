First-party Data Innovator Simplaex Closes $2.6 Million Funding Round

BERLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Simplaex, experts in marketing mobile games, has successfully closed its A-round funding. The Berlin-based company will use the capital to expand into new verticals and deliver its proprietary technology to a broader customer base.

Helping to drive this expansion will be Perry Ofir, Simplaex's newly-appointed CRO who was formerly VP of Sales & Business Development at Adgorithms.

Simplaex launched in April 2016 as a groundbreaking marketing platform for game developers. In the twelve months since, it has grown into a sophisticated data marketplace with over 300 million unique user profiles. On the back of this impressive growth, the company is now looking to expand beyond the gaming industry.

To this end, Simplaex is repositioning itself as the most advanced data insight & activation platform. Using Simplaex's technology, brands and marketing agencies can follow a consumer's digital footprint in real-time. Companies can use these insights to acquire new customers, retain their most-valued customers and find new opportunities for monetization.

"There has been a lot of technological progress in the advertising industry," says Jeffry van Ede, Co-founder and CEO of Simplaex and a former Sony executive. "Yet most of this progress has barely benefited the advertisers and that is exactly what we aim for. By extracting data meaningfully and instantly acting on it, companies can gain competitive advantage by being more targeted and drive richer customer interactions."

The new funding round will help Co-founders Moti Tal (CTO) and Jeffry van Ede (CEO) to solidify Simplaex's position as the leading customer data platform. The $2.6 million was invested by Target Partners, Antheria Holding AG and High-Tech Gründer Fonds.



